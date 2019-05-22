DC reviews performance of Education Deptt at B’pora

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza Tuesday reviewed the performance of the Education Department in the district.

The meeting was attended by Chief Education Officer Bandipora, Joint Director Planning, ZEOs and ZEPOs of various zones and other senior officers of the district.

On the occasion, DDC took a detailed review of the education scenario of the district and also reviewed the availability of basic minimum facilities in all the schools especially in remote areas. He directed the officials to expedite the ongoing works to provide adequate infrastructure in schools and also provide basic minimum facilities in schools at earliest especially pure drinking water, toilets and electricity.

He impressed upon the officers to make teaching-learning process more student-centric and directed them to adopt interactive and activity-based learning so as to make the process more interesting for the students to ensure maximum participation.

Mirza also stressed on capacity building of teachers with an aim to improve results and urged the teachers to hold regular interactions with the parents of the students besides holding various extra-curricular activities in the schools for the overall development of the children. He impressed upon the officers of Youth Services and Sports department to involve every school in the sports and other extra-curricular activities and also asked them to develop the playgrounds in uncovered schools so that students can participate in sports activities in these schools.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the implementation of various state and centrally sponsored schemes including Midday Meals, providing school uniforms, Text Books etc. The meeting was also informed about the monitoring and feedback mechanism of teaching –learning process and capacity building of teachers.

He directed the Zone level officers to regularly visit the schools to get feedback about the activities taking place in the schools and also ensure punctuality of both teachers as well as the students in the schools. He also sought suggestions from the experts to improve the quality of education in the government schools.

Officials informed that the district is an active participant of initiative of Super-50 coaching for NEET and JEE started by the Department of Education. CEO Bandipora said 15 students from the Super-50 lot got selected for NEET and JEE in the academic year 2017-18.