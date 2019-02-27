DC reviews implementation of PMSYM at Reasi

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 26:
District Development Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib, on Tuesday convened a meeting regarding implementation of Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) scheme here.
As per an official, the DDC asked the officers to promote the scheme through various modes of communication in every corner of the district. She also had feedback on status of implementation of the scheme on ground which will ensure pension for the unorganised workers.
The unorganised workers whose monthly income is Rs. 15,000 per month or less and are in the age group of 18-40 years are eligible to avail benefit under the scheme. The beneficiary should not be covered under the New Pension Scheme, NPS, Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) scheme or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajinder Sharma; Assistant Commissioner Development, Dr Sunil Sharma. AD Employment, Labour Department, Transport, Agricultural, Health, Handicraft, Handloom, CSC Head, Banks, LIC, Municipality presidents of organized worker, ICDS and other concerned agencies were present in the meeting, the official added.