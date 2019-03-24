DC reviews implementation of PMEGP at Baramulla

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A District Level Task Force Committee meeting was held here today under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G.N. Itoo to review various issues with regard to the implementation of Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

The committee discussed identification of beneficiaries above 18 years age who can apply for establishment of project, besides case to case file for the viability of the project, the methodology of identification of beneficiaries in order to maintain transparency, the mechanism adopted by each agency to avoid frivolous applications, the plan chalked out by each agency about the equitable distribution of project area wise, while as the issues as how many individual cases DLFTC can sanction, were also discussed threadbare.

Other agenda points which were discussed in the meeting include; as how do sponsoring agencies maintain coordination with banks, justification of the project cost in order to avoid exaggeration in the project costs by the applicant with a view to grab/avail high amount of subsidy and to have a discourse on monitoring of projects authorized by DLTFC.

Giving directions for strict implementation of PMEGP, the DDC said that a sub-committee should be constituted to prepare a proper mechanism for identification of actual beneficiaries. He asked for preliminary scrutiny of the cases at agency level and said that maximum youth should be covered under the scheme in the district. The DDC also directed that the pending cases with banks should be reconciled with the concerned agencies so that these cases are also settled.

Among others, District Officer KVIB, KVIC, General Manager DIC, Accounts officer, Principal ITI Baramulla, Lead Bank officer and other concerned were also present in the meeting.