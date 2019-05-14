DC reviews horticulture, agriculture sector in Ganderbal

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

15000 ha brought under Kharif crop, 5060 ha under Rabi crop cultivation

District Development Commissioner Ganderbal Hashmat Ali Khan Monday convened a meeting to review the Agriculture and Horticulture sectors of the district.

The meeting was attended by ADDC, ADC, Chief Planning officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer and other concerned officers.

The Chief Agriculture Officer informed the meeting that an area of about 15000 hectares has been brought under Kharif crop and 5060 hectares under Rabi crop cultivation. He also briefed the meeting about different state and centrally sponsored schemes available with the agriculture department like Soil Health Card Scheme, Kissan Credit Card Scheme, ATMA, MIDH, NMSA, PMDP, RKVY, NFSM, PMKSY, SMSP, etc.

The meeting also took a thorough review of horticulture sector of the district. It was given out that about 14500 hectares land is under several fruit crops including apple, pear, cherry, walnut, almond and others.

The DDC called for holistic development of Agriculture and Horticulture sector keeping in view all the aspects including storage, transportation, marketing, soil health and finances.

On the occasion, DDC said that there shall be continuous monitoring and wide publicity of all schemes available with both the departments on village level so that unemployed generation is benefitted.