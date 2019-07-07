DC reviews health care scenario in Udhampur

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Dr Piyush Singla on Sunday reviewed the healthcare scenario here at a marathon meeting of district health department authorities.

As per an official, the meeting was attended Chief Medical Officer, Udhampur Dr. K.C.Dogra, PO ICDS, ACD, DIO, XEN PHE, PWD, Dy CEO, MS DH, DTO, Dy. CMO, DHO and all Block Medical Officers.

The Chief Medical Officer gave a Power Point Presentation on Physical and financial achievements of NHM and Maternal/Infant/Child care.

The Chairman emphasized on better working of NHM to bring home deliveries to zero.

Targets were set for all BMOs under Ayushamn Bharat scheme, while the concerned were asked to gear up the activities. The meeting decided to review the work done under the scheme after fifteen days.

The emphasized was laid on upgrading of infrastructure, equipments, services and focusing on timely completion of Health Wellness Centres under Ayushman Bharat.

Dy. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Santosh highlighted the achievements of family planning & Immunization in the district. The DDC directed to improve the family planning / Immunization activities in the District.

Dr. Kavi Raj DTO Udhampur gave detailed Power Point Presentation on the achievements of District Tuberclosis Programme. The DDC asked for convergence with education department for spreading awareness regarding Tuberclosis in the and involvement of panchs/sarpanchs in the villages.

Dr. Vijay Kumar Basnotra Medical Superintendent District Hospital gave detailed Power Point Presentation on Quality Assurance /Kayakalp /DNB. The DDC appreciated work done at District Hospital and directed to BMOs & MOs to increase the score of kayakalp at CHC/PHC levels.

District Health Officer, Dr. Janak Raj gave a presentation on Communicable Diseases (Malaria/Dengu/SwineFlu/Leprosy), Dr Anil Saloch on the achievements of National Mental Health Programme. DPM NCD, Dr Ronika on Non Communicable Diseases.

Similarly, Medical Officer, Dr. Priya Gupta gave an overview of NUHM/RBSK/BMW in the District.

The DDC directed to increase the outreach activities in the slum areas. The health institutions registered under Pollution control Board were directed to adhere to the guidelines of Bio Medical Waste Management, the official added.