DC reviews enrollment for Ayushman scheme in Pulwama

Pulwama, December 24:
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ghulam Mohammad Dar today reviewed the progress of enrollment made under Ayushman Bharat- Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojna.
The meeting was attended by District Information Officer, Block Medical Officers, District Programme manager NHM, District Coordinator CSC, ASHA workers and other concerned.
The meeting was informed that the total number of beneficiaries in the district is 84000, of which 35000 have been registered under Ayushman Bharat- Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojna by CSC centres, while as 19534 golden cards have been issued so far. It was said that five minor surgeries have been done under the scheme in the district.
The District Coordinator CSC informed the meeting that there are 150 CSC centers functional across the district. He also called for better internet connectivity to facilitate fast registration of the beneficiaries.
The DDC directed the officers to work with added zeal so that targets are achieved within stipulated time. He informed that ASHA workers will be given an incentive of Rs 1000 for registering 200 beneficiaries. He urged upon the BMOs to remove the bottlenecks for the hassle-free registration of the beneficiaries.
The DDC enjoined upon the field functionaries to adopt IEC methodology and best practices in creating awareness and motivating the potential beneficiaries.