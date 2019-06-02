DC reviews education sector in Anantnag

June 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District Development Commissioner (DDC)Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir Saturday chaired a meeting to review the achievements of the education department in the district.

CEO Anantnag, DEPO, all the ZEOs, Principals of the Higher Secondary Schools and Headmasters of High Schools of the district attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the DDC stated that since a better education system is the basis for a developed society, therefore, all possible efforts would be done to bring the education sector of the district at par with the modern and result oriented education system, to achieve the desired results. He stressed for establishing Model Schools on a pilot basis to improve the quality of education. The DDC added that punctuality of staff and students must be ensured and a benchmark of more than 75% result should be achieved in the coming session. He stressed to inculcate moral values and sense of punctuality among students. The DDC instructed the CEO Anantnag to focus on extracurricular activities, besides the academics. In addition, he also stressed on organising teacher-training programmes on a regular basis and ensuring cent per cent textbook distribution is among students. The DDC further directed the CEO to appoint a committee to prepare a template, based on the modern and scientific education system of some of the educationally developed states of the country and replicate it in the district.

The DDC stressed for preparing a learning outcome draft and to circulate it in all the schools regularly for framing future teaching strategies and plans.

While discussing the importance of cleanliness and sanitation within and outside of the school premises, the DDC said that regular cleanliness and sanitation drives must be ensured to create mass awareness regarding the importance of sanitation and pollution free environment, besides the plantation drives, must be ensured. In addition, the DDC said that regular health checkups of the students must be ensured in all the schools across the district, besides creating the right kind of eating habits in students.