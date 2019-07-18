DC reviews disaster management preparedness in Doda

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode, today reviewed Disaster Management preparedness in the district besides visiting district store of SDRF unit Doda.

DDC reviewed availability of various essential items and other rescue operation equipments in the store. He enjoined upon the officers to keep men and machinery ready to meet any eventuality.

DDC directed the concerned department to establish a separate hotline number which will be in joint control of administration, police and respective department to facilitate the people in case of any eventuality.

ADC Kishori Lal Sharma accompanied the DDC during his visit.