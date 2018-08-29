DC reviews development activities in Bandipora

Bandipora, August 28:
District Development Commissioner (DDC), Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary reviewed the functioning of Rural Development Department (RDD), Youth Services and Sports (YS&S) and Education sector, here today and proposed a number of initiatives for strengthening field offices and enhancing pace of development.
The meeting was attended by Joint Director Planning, Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD), Chief Education Officer, District Youth Services and Sports Officer, BDOs, VLWs, and other field functionaries.
The DDC took a detailed review of present status of development and asked for speeding up the pace of work on various projects in the district.
Reviewing the RDD sector, the DDC stressed on quality investment for development by the department under different schemes. The DDC directed the concerned officers to involve youth in various development projects and discussed various issues which are impeding development and stressed for their speedy redressal.
ACD, on the occasion presented the current status of different development works being executed under various schemes. He said that the department is committed to complete all the development projects within the fixed time frame and have achieved 94 percent of the fixed target of overall expenditure. The ACD informed that the department has achieved 76.65 percent and 93.56 percent of Geo-tagging Phase Ist and second respectively.
The meeting was informed that under convergence plan 48 ongoing school buildings will be completed, 97 play fields be developed and fencing of 79 schools be done during current financial year.
While appreciating the sports potential of district the DDC stressed for involvement of more and more youth in sports activities and asked the concerned for enhancing sports expenditure and provision of facilities for sports development.
The DDC also reviewed threadbare status of infrastructure in education sector and stressed for the need of overall development of education scenario. He directed the concerned officers to complete the ongoing works of repairing and construction of various school buildings at an earliest. The DDC also asked the concerned to provide full support in order to make our youth eligible for higher positions and become decision makers in different sectors.