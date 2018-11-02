About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DC releases Rs 6.68 L to boost sporting activities in Srinagar

Published at November 02, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 01:

District Development Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Thursday released an amount of 6.68 lakh rupees to help boost sporting activities in the district.
The amount released to the district Youth Services & Sports department will be utilised for availing matting and other equipment required for different sports.
The funding comes in the wake of the outstanding performance of the district team finishing as the runner-up in the recently concluded Khelo India State Kabadi Championship.
Dr Shah said the district administration aims to revive the sports culture in the district and will do all that is possible to build a strong framework for sports in the district and establish it as an excellent sporting district in the State.

