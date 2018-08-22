DC Reasi urges youth to actively participate in sports activities

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Prasanna Ramaswamy G on Tuesday called upon the youth to take up sports and sought active participation of young sportspersons, under Khelo India initiative, from across the district.
According to an official, the DC stated this during a meeting held here at the DC office to promote sports activities in the district.
In the meeting, veterans from various sports backgrounds presented their views on how to identify raw sports talent in the district. A tentative list of games was also shortlisted in which potential talent will be identified by experienced players and coaches. The DC also asked these veterans to volunteer to act as “talent spotters” for the district administration to help them identify genuine talent only.
The DC informed that under the initiative, Rs 40 lakhs have been sanctioned for the district, with each tehsil- Reasi, Pouni, Mahore and Arnas, getting an equal share of Rs 10 lakhs each.
The Deputy Commissioner was also informed about achievements of various sportspersons of the district who have participated in national and international games. He was also apprised about the exceptional talent present in sports like fencing, wrestling and karate.
The DC asked the Rural Development Department and school teachers to play a pivotal role in encouraging maximum participation from students especially from the remote areas of the district.
The meeting was attended by Dy GOC, Brigadier Shekhawat, SSP Reasi, Nisha Nathyal, Commandant Ravi Kala from CRPF,ACD Reasi, MY Malik, District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Dr SS Chib, Assistant Commandant Birbal Mahey from CISF, representatives from NHPC and KRCL among others.
Pertinently, the Khelo India programme has been introduced to revive sports culture in India at the grass-root level.
In an earlier meeting, the DC convened a meeting of officers from various departments and asked them to stay alert and act promptly to prevent loss of lives and property due to ongoing monsoon. He asked them to approach the DC’s office with any immediate requirement of funds for upkeep and repair of existing infrastructure, damaged due to the calamitous season, the official added.