DC Reasi reviews development works in Shiv Khori

Jammu:
Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Prasanna Ramaswamy G reviews the status of developmental works at Shiv Khori during a meeting held with a deputation of officials from Shiv Khori Shrine Board, here today at the DC office
According to an official, the deputation put forward demands for development of infrastructure including installation of railings at the holy cave, construction of foot bridges and erecting shelter sheds to prevent accidents from shooting stones, installation of exhaust fans inside the holy cave, provision of electricity backup, erection of monkey proof street lights and setting up toilet complexes in Ransoo Bazar and local bus stand for convenience of pilgrims.
Apart from these some other issues like construction of sewage treatment plants, construction of pre fabricated cabins for ponywallas, construction of SSKSB camp office at Bhawan and starting a JKSRTC bus service from Jammu to Shiv Khori were also raised in the meeting.
The DC expressed satisfaction over completion of the 1.5 km Kanda-Ransoo road and asked for a detailed project report for meeting drinking water need in the area.
Beside others Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reasi Harbans Sharma, Naib Tehsildar Ransoo Anant Ram, Manager Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board Rakesh Sharma, AO SSKSB Ashok Kumar and senior officials from PWD, PDD and PHE were present in the meeting.