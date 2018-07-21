DC Reasi interacts with civil society members

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner Prasanna Ramaswamy G on Friday interacted with civil society members, social activists and heads of political parties to discuss development needs of the town.
According to an official, the locals projected the need for expediting work on maternity hospital, sports stadium and other ongoing development works in the Reasi Town.
They also projected problems being faced by the local people with regard to power, water supply, road connectivity, health services, solid waste management, encroachments etc to which Deputy Commissioner assured early redressal, the official added.
The DDC informed them that district administration has imposed ban on use of polythene bags and other plastic material in and around the town. He said strict instructions have been issued that no eating points and business establishments will use polythene for sale of items.
The meeting was attended by SSP, ADDC, ADC, CMO, PDD, PHE, AEE, PWD besides all district officers, the official said.