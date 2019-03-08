DC Reasi inspects facilities at Dera Baba Gurudwara

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib on Thursday visited Dera Baba area and took stock of developmental works.

Pertinently, Dera Baba is famous religious place which is visited by a large number of devotees every year to pay obeisance at the historic Dera Baba Gurudwara, an official said.

Upon visiting the area, the DDC inspected tourism infrastructure and interacted with the locals.

She also inquired about the status of basic amenities like road, electricity and drinking water supply.

Locals apprised the DDC about developmental requirements and other issues, the official added.