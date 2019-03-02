DC Reasi inaugurates SLRM workshop

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, MARCH 01:
A one-day workshop-cum-training on Solid Liquid Resource Management (SLRM) under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G) was organised on Friday by district administration Reasi here.
As per an official, the workshop was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib.
The aim of the workshop was to sensitize about the shift in policy from "Solid and Liquid Waste Management” to “Solid and Liquid Resource Management”, i.e. treating waste as a resource.
The workshop was attended by ACD, Sunil Sharma, DPO, Parvinder Kour, Executive Engineer REW, BDOs, technical wing officials from RDD, Panchayat Secretaries, women from various Self Help Groups, bankers and consultants.
The workshop was conducted by C. Srinivasan, Director Indian Green Services, Vellore and member of Apex Body (National Green Tribunal).
On the occasion, DC reiterated that turning waste to resource is of acute importance and imbibing the learning of the workshop will not just help in processing waste but will also help in the beautification of the Reasi town.
She further added, “Turning waste to wealth is another facet of the workshop that will improve skill development and empower women by providing them with employment.”
The first session was utilised to understand the basics of SLRM. The participants were sensitized about behavioural change, and by adopting the 4Rs (refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle) to help realize the goal of a Swachh Bharat.
In the second session, practical knowledge was imparted to the participants by live demo about waste segregation and experts shared model for sustainable SLRM programme where job opportunities will be created for local population while managing water pollution and introducing a concept of garbage and dustbin free state.