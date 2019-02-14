DC Reasi inaugurates commercial floriculture event

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 13:
Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens on Wednesday organised a district level event on commercial floriculture at SMVD Spritual Growth Centre, Katra under centrally sponsored scheme MIDH in which more than 400 farmers participated.
As per an official, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Sagar Dattatray Doifode, was the chief guest on the occasion while SDM Katra, Ashok Kumar was the guest of honour. Director Floriculture Babila Rakwal was also present.
Speaking on the occasion, DC stressed on the need to generate business opportunities for locals keeping in view huge inflow of tourists to the district. He appreciated the efforts of Floriculture and other departments directly associated with the development of farmers.
Dr Banarasi Lal, Head of KVK Reasi, Scientists Suza Qureshi and Dr Sanjay Kaushal and AFO Pawan Kumar delivered informative lectures and educated the farmers about latest technologies of flower cultivation, value addition to flower products and organic farming.
During the event, various promotional stalls were also put up for awareness of farmers and general public in which agriculture implements, organic seeds, organic fertilisers etc were put on display. The stalls were put up by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, SBI Rural Self Employment Institute, Fisheries Department, Agriculture Department, Horticulture Department and others.
The event was also attended by Deputy Director and Nodal Officer, CSS Floriculture Jammu, SK Sultan; Deputy Director Floriculture (P&S), Priti Aggarwal, Landscape Officer Sunil Singh and AFOs, the official added