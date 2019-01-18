DC Reasi holds meeting on election

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 17:
Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Dr Sagar Dattatray Doifode on Thursday conducted a meeting with district officers in view of the upcoming elections in the district.
According to an official, the key issues discussed in the meeting included deployment of manpower and machinery, observation, protocol affairs etc.
The Deputy Commissioner asked the administration to get ready for the election season. He said District Contact Centre has been made functional. All election related grievances can be resolved by calling on the toll free number 1950.
Dr Sagar also directed the Chief Education Officer, Nirmal Choudhary to conduct promotional SVEEP campaigns. Accordingly, National Voters Day will also be celebrated under the campaign at various places in the district.
Similar directions have been passed by the Deputy Commissioner regarding booth level election management plans.
During the meeting, SSP, Nisha Nathyal apprised the DC of security plans and strategies to be put in place during elections.
The meeting was attended by ADC Rajinder Sharma; ACR Vevaik Puri; SDM Katra, Ashok Kumar and SDM Mahore, Yaseen Choudhary among other district officers, the official added.