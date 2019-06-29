DC Reasi holds meet over over solid-liquid waste management

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib, on Friday convened a meeting with the residents of ward number 3 and 9 at Durga Bhawan regarding solid-liquid waste management in the town.

As per an official, addressing the meeting, the DC presented the idea of decentralized waste segregation wherein the waste is segregated locally at the source without the need for any centralized dumping yard. She also highlighted the need for the locals to pay user-fee for the process as mandated by Solid Liquid Waste Management Rules 2016.

DC appreciated the efforts and enthusiasm of people in eliminating untreated waste from the town and assured all support from the district administration in this regard.

Those present in the meeting were SDM Katra, Ashok Kumar, Tehsildar HQ, Kunal Sharma, President Katra MC, Vimal Indu among elected members of Katra MC and the locals of the town.

