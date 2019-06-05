DC Reasi hands over Rs 2 lakh compensation to victims’ family

June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib, on Tuesday handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh as ex gratia compensation to Ramta Devi of Salal Kotli, kin of Raj Singh, son of Budhi Singh who died last year in a road accident at Bidda Morh while on duty. He was working as driver with GREF.

As per an official, Assistant Labour Commissioner Reasi, Pradyot Gupta was also present on the occasion.

Pertinently, the Labour Department has already provided a relief of Rs 6 lakh to the family of the deceased.