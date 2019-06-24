DC Reasi discusses solid-liquid waste management with hoteliers

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib, on held a meeting with hoteliers of Katra and discussed solid-liquid waste management at the town.

Member Secretary PCB, BM Sharma and Regional Director State Pollution Control Board, Dr Syed Nadeem Hussain were also present at the meeting.

The meeting was part of the third phase of SLWM preparations at the town. In earlier phases, master trainers were trained and in the later phase, door to door survey of the town was conducted.

The DDC assured to take strict action against any hotelier found flouting environmental rules. She sought cooperation of all stakeholders of the town to ensure proper solid-liquid waste management of the town’s effluents and garbage.

Those who attended the meeting included SDM Katra, Ashok Kumar; President Katra Municipal Committee, Vimal Indu; President Hotels & Restaurants Association, Rakesh Wazir; Chairman Shyam Lal Kesar and President PHD Chamber Katra, Virender Kesar.