DC Ramban visits damaged structures, asks NHAI to provide compensation to affected families

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 27:
District Development Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, on Wednesday visited various structures damaged due to ongoing national highway four laning construction works besides conducting a meeting with officers of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in Ramban on Wednesday.
As per an official, RO, NHAI, Hemraj, ADC, Dr. Basharat Hussain, SSP, Anita Sharma and other officers attended the meeting.
DDC reviewed the compensation cases of collateral damages caused by ongoing national highway four laning construction works within and beyond the ROW of NHAI. He reviewed the damage cases areas wise and asked the NHAI authorities to provide compensation to the affected people for collateral damages beyond the ROW in Ramban town and other areas from Nashri to Banihal caused by construction work of widening of NH-44.
The DDC deliberated on major issues confronting Ramban town and directed the officers to take quick action for avoiding inconvenience to public, the official added.