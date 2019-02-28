About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DC Ramban visits damaged structures, asks NHAI to provide compensation to affected families

Published at February 28, 2019 01:53 AM 0Comment(s)669views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, FEBRUARY 27:

 District Development Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, on Wednesday visited various structures damaged due to ongoing national highway four laning construction works besides conducting a meeting with officers of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in Ramban on Wednesday.
As per an official, RO, NHAI, Hemraj, ADC, Dr. Basharat Hussain, SSP, Anita Sharma and other officers attended the meeting.
DDC reviewed the compensation cases of collateral damages caused by ongoing national highway four laning construction works within and beyond the ROW of NHAI. He reviewed the damage cases areas wise and asked the NHAI authorities to provide compensation to the affected people for collateral damages beyond the ROW in Ramban town and other areas from Nashri to Banihal caused by construction work of widening of NH-44.
The DDC deliberated on major issues confronting Ramban town and directed the officers to take quick action for avoiding inconvenience to public, the official added.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top