DC Ramban visits Anokhifall landslide area

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBUARY 01:
District Development Commissioner Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat visited landslides and personally monitored the road clearance operation at Anokhifall area, in Ramban on Friday.
As per an official, Dy. SP Traffic, Suresh Kumar, Dy. SP Asgar Malik and senior officers of civil and police administration and representatives of construction agencies supervised the road clearance work at various places between Ramban to Banihal and adequate arrangements for the stay of stranded passengers.
DDC ensured that all stranded passengers should be provided meals besides night shelter at designated places besides requesting commuters to contact traffic control rooms before starting their journey on the national highway.
DDC said that a landslide had blocked the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir valley at Anokhifall in Ramban district. After that administration had started immediate road clearance operations.
DDC directed the executing agencies to active adequate men and machinery to remove landslides instantly from national highway to restore road connectivity and traffic breakdown besides ensuring traffic worthy road.
DDC directed the SDMs and Tehsildars to ensure heating arrangements, eatables, sanitation in all shelter sheds besides other necessary facilities for stranded passengers, the official added.