DC Ramban reviews PMGSY Sector

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘32 projects completed, 15 to be complete this year’

District Development Commissioner, Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Tuesday reviewed the physical and financial achievements of road, bridges and other projects of Ramban and Banihal PMGSY Division here at a meeting.

As per an official, the meeting was attended by CPO, Kasturi Lal , Assistant Director Planning Ganesh Kumar, Xen PWD, Xen PMGSY, Banihal, Xen PMGSY Ramban, AEEs, were attended the meeting.

The DDC reviewed project wise progress on ongoing projects undertaken by PMGSY in the district. The major issues discussed in the meeting were phase and stage wise status of roads, response of the contractors, restoration work besides forest clearance.

DDC fixed the target to complete ongoing road and bridge projects and directed the engineers to accelerate the pace of construction work for ensuing timely completion of projects. Xens were directed to complete 20 road projects in current year 5 in Banihal and 10 in Ramban division.

While taking stock of PMGSY sector, it was informed that the total 33 number of schemes of 243.38 Km road length of an estimated cost of Rs. 16583.96 lakh have sanctioned out of which 9 schemes of 119.49 km road length were completed with an expenditure of Rs. 7963.09 lacs in different parts of Banihal Division to be benefitted 50109 populations.

In Ramban Division 23 road projects of 285.72 Km length are completed with an expenditure of Rs15664.93 lakh out of total number of 68 schemes of 562.79 Km length of an estimated cost of Rs.33719.08 lakh.

While discussing the bottlenecks and issues confronting to PMGSY roads projects across the district, DDC resolved almost issues on the spot and passed directions to concerned officers in rest of cases.

The DDC directed the concerned engineers to approach administration in case of bottleneck to avoid unnecessary delay in developmental works besides mobilizing all the sources for effective and timely completion of ongoing projects, the official added.