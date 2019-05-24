DC Ramban reviews arrangements

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Thursday chaired a high level meeting to review the arrangements being put in place for ensuing Amarnath Yatra 2019 and Mela Kher Bhawani by different agencies.

As per an official, among others the meeting was attended by SSP Ramban Anita Sharma, SSP Traffic, J.S Johar, ADC Dr. Basharat Hussain , CPO Kasturi Lal, CMO, Dr. Saif-din-Khan, SDMs, Tehsildars, Presidents Municipal Committee Ramban and Banihal and representatives of construction companies and officers of Army, CRPF, BEACON and civil departments.

Issues prominently discussed in the meeting were water and power supply, installation of temporary and Bio toilets, transportation, regulation of traffic, maintenance of National Highway, availability of fire tenders, shelter sheds, availability of essential commodities, security, Healthcare and deployment of ambulances along with staff, besides, arrangements for sanitation and cleanliness of areas within and outside the Langers.

The concerned officers apprised the DDC about the arrangements being made by the respective departments for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra 2019.

DDC constituted teams headed by ADC at district level and tehsildars at tehsil level for inspection of langer sites.

He directed Chief Medical Officer to depute medical teams at Langer sites from Nashri to Jawhar Tunnel and ensure availability of ambulances. The PHE department was asked to ensure pipe and tanker water supply to langer sites. The PDD was directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the yatra, especially to langers and shelter sheds.

The AD Food was asked to ensure adequate stock and supply of LPG, Kerosene and ration. The State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) management was directed to ensure proper transportation for yatris and station two buses on the Highway to meet any emergency. The DDC directed the Food safety officer to keep vigil on the hygienic condition at langers from Nashri to Jawhar tunnel.

Municipal authorities and other enforcement agencies were directed to reinforce “GO GREEN” - the anti polythene drive to check use of polythene bags in their areas especially at Langer sites by providing cotton and jute bags to the yatris.

The construction agencies were asked to facilitate smooth and safe passage of the traffic by ensuring proper maintenance of NH44, including installation of crash barriers at vulnerable places, sprinkling of water on road at all crucial places from Nashri to Jawahar tunnel.

SSP Ramban informed that a joint control room will be established and instructed the Langer organisers to install CCTV cameras, mandatorily to keep vigil in the surrounding area.

The DDC directed the officers to ensure that all arrangements are put in place beforehand in time bound manner. He stressed upon all the officers to work in tandem to ensure smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra 2019 and ensuring that the Yatries coming from different parts of the country do not face any inconvenience, the official added.