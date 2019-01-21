DC Ramban inspects snow, road clearance operation at Gool

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, January 20:
District Development Commissioner, Ramban Showkat Aijaz Bhat Sunday toured various areas of the Gool sub-division to review status of essential services and snow clearance operations, besides obtaining public feedback in this regard.
According to an official, he was accompanied by SSP Ramban Anita Sharma, SDM Pankaj Bagotra, SDPO M R Giri and various other officers and officials.
DDC took stock of snow and road clearance operations from Gool to Dangan top and other link roads besides restoration of electricity and availability of essential commodities. He interacted with the public at various places and heard their grievances, besides passing on spot directions for redressal.
DDC informed that all the men and machinery have been put on high alert in the district since last week and the road clearance operations were started to ensure all major link roads are cleared on war footing basis to make them through for the general public across the district.
He directed all officers to stay at their headquarters and keep men and machinery on high alert in view of the snow prediction for the next few days, the official said.