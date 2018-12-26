DC Ramban inspects Parlanka Gypsum mine, development works

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 25:
District Development Commissioner (DDC), Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Tuesday visited Parlanka Gypsum mine to take first hand appraisal of work mining work.
According to an official, accompanied by a team of concerned officers, the DDC said that this project will prove as one of the biggest employment generating industry in the district and directed to provide employment opportunities to people residing near the mine site.
Later, he also visited Sangaldan area and inspected various ongoing developmental works. He directed officers to complete construction work within prescribed time to ensure functioning of the same.
The DDC directed SDM Gool Pankaj Bagotra and tehsildars to personally monitor all ongoing projects besides paying regular visit to government offices to check the punctuality besides ensuring work culture in the offices. The local People also apprised the DDC about their demands.
He assured them that their genuine demands would be fulfilled in phased manner, the official added.