DC Ramban inspects facilities for yatris

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Sunday inspected Langer sites established for Amarnath yatra pilgrims here along highway.
According to an official, he was accompanied by SSP, Mohan Lal, ADC Gurvinderjeet Singh and other officers of civil and police administration.
The DDC reviewed the arrangements for security, sanitation, water, electricity, fire safety and health facilities being put in place for the yatries.
He also interacted with the yatries to get the first-hand information regarding the facilities being provided to them by the langer organizers. He directed the Langer managers to follow the Standard Operating Procedures to ensure smooth service.
He directed the regulating agencies and the Langer managers to take all measures to prevent traffic jams near the sites to avoid any inconvenience to the yatries and other passengers.
The DDC said district administration has made adequate arrangements for the stay and the security of the yatries, provisions for boarding and lodging in case of halt of yatra, while helplines have been set up and round-the-clock emergency medical facilities arranged.
He asked the police and traffic department to get an overview of security and the traffic scenario on the NHW between Nashri and Jawahar Tunnel.
The DDC also passed instructions to highway four-laning executing agencies give due attention on maintenance of road to avoid disruption of the traffic movement. He asked them to keep standby machinery for road clearance at critical points to meet emergent situation.