DC Ramban inspects development works in Ukhral area

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Sunday conducted extensive tour of Ukhral area and inspected development works and took stock of essential services here at Panchal, Batoo Neel and Halwagan.

As per an official, the DDC conducted public outreach camp at Ukhral and Batoo Neel. He interacted with the public and heard their grievances and gave on the spot directions for its redressal.

SDM Ramsoo Dilmir Chowdhary , XEN PHE Bashir Ahmed, XEN PMGSY Gyan Singh, Tehsildar, Farid Ahmed, Naib Tehsildar and several other district and block level officers, Sarpanchs, Panchs and a large number of general public from the surrounding areas attended the camp.

Responding to the demands of the locals, he directed concerned officers to stay at the headquarters and speed up developmental works of their respective departments in area.

He directed the officers to ensure availability of Ration, LPG, Kerosene oil and other items besides ensure water and power supply especially during the Ramadan month.

He also visited the proposed land for the construction of Degree College at Ukhral along with other officers. He reviewed the functioning of Health and Education departments, the official added.