DC Ramban inspects development projects in Banihal

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner (DDC), Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Monday conducted extensive tour of Banihal and inspected upcoming developmental projects in the area.
According to an official, he also reviewed implementation of Adhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System in the government Offices.
During the tour, the DDC inspected pace of work on Government Degree College and Sub District Hospital (SDH) Banihal. He instructed the concerned agencies to complete the projects within prescribed time enabling the people to take early benefit.
He also interacted with the patients at the SDH Banihal and took stock of health care facilities being providing by the hospital authorities to them.
The DDC also inspected Railway construction works and directed the concerned agencies to expedite the work to get it completed in time. He directed the agencies to give preference to the local skilled and unskilled workers while recruiting the manpower for the execution of the project.
He instructed management of executing agencies involved with the 4 laning of National Highway to maintain existing road well and use quality material for its repair.
En-route, several delegations met the DDC and projected their demands. The DC assured that their demands shall be fulfilled in time bound manner. The DDC directed the officers to stay in contact with the people and pay regular visits to remote and far-flung areas to build confidence among people for district administration and ensuring the quality of developmental works, the official added.