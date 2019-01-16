DC Ramban inaugurates training session for Sarpanchs

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 15:
District Development Commissioner, Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, today inaugurated four day training programme for Sarpanchs being organized by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, here.
As per an official, SSP, Anita Sharma, ACD, DPO, BDO Ramban and other officers were present on the occasion.
DDC, while addressing the Sarpanchs of four blocks of the district including Gandhari, Batote, Ramban and Rajghar taking part in the training, assured complete cooperation from district administration for ensuring sustainable development of rural areas.
He stressed upon the Sarpanchs to ensure that institutions responsible for ensuring primary health and education at grass root level are strengthened and attention is given to provide enhanced basic facilities at village level. He advised them to use funds judiciously besides stressing that survival and existence of vegetation, trees, ponds, indigenous animal species etc should be taken into consideration while formulating development plans.
PC appoints District Presidents for Chenab Valley
Srinagar, Jan 16: Peoples Conference on Tuesday appointed Sajad Ahmad Najar as party's district President for Kishtwar and Saleem Javaid Magray as district President for Doda.
In a statement issued, party spokesperson said that they would work for strengthening the party and strive for empowering the people of Chenab Valley who have been neglected by successive regimes of the State.
“We take this opportunity to invite like-minded individuals who believe in the concept of change and who want to be a part of this caravan, to come forward and contribute in carving a glorious future for the coming generations ,” the spokesperson added. (KNS)