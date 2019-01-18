DC Ramban inaugurates sewer suction machine, inspects town, MC office

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY, 17:
District Development Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, inaugurated the sewer suction machine to be used for septic tanks cleaning besides inspecting Municipal Committee (MC) office Ramban here on Thursday.
According to an official, President, Amit Bharti, Vice- President, Khalid Wani and members of MC, Ramban including Sunita Kumari, Raj Kumar, Nisha Rani and EO, MC, Ramban, Ravinder Sharma besides prominent citizens and official were present on the event.
DDC thanked Director Local Body, Jammu for providing sewer suction machine which will cater to MC, Ramban, Batote and Banihal to alleviate local requirement. He said that it will help to lessen labor-oriented method of cleaning, thus upgrading dignity of labor and to be customized to suit any client’s obligation.
Besides, the DDC inspected the MC office and advised the President and members of committee to set up an inclusive development plan for the development and adornment of Ramban town keeping in view the draft master plan for Ramban town.
Responding to the demands put forth by the President and Vice President DDC assured them that the district administration will extend its all possible help from district administration for implementing the welfare and development schemes for the convenience of the public.
He also directed construction of park at Ramban town. He asked the EO, MC to prepare DPR for the edifice of park with all modern amenities, the official added.