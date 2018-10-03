DC Ramban for timely completion of road projects

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 02:
District Development Commissioner (DDC), Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Tuesday inspected ongoing work of 15 Kilometre long Mehar-Nera-Ganote roads of Ramban division which is to be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 872.67lac.
According to an official, while inspecting roads, DDC directed the XEN PMGSY to speed up the work and strictly adhere to the specifications in the construction. The DDC also called upon officers to ensure that the projects are completed well in time and people of the area can be benefitted. He also directed the engineering team to make proper drainage and parapets provision alongside roads and channelize water ways while executing road work.
He ordered for constructing protection walls at vulnerable points and asked for due care for plantation at identified locations. He emphasised on ensuring the quality work and said that every endeavour shall be made to meet the topographical needs of the road.
DDC warned the employees that the dereliction of duties shall not be spared. He informed that on the feedbacks provided by the general public two JEs of PMGSY were suspended for using the substandard material for macadamization of Karol-Kumet road. ADC Ramban is conducting an enquiry in this matter and he was asked to submit the report within 15 days for further course of action.
DDC appealed the general public to keep a vigil on the ongoing development works in their areas and complain to the Grievance/Compliant Cell functioning in the DC office for ensuring quality of works, the official added.