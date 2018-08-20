DC Ramban for complete ban on polythene at Patnitop

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Showkat Aijaz Bhat, on Sunday instructed Patnitop Development Authority to enforce complete ban on the influx of polythene material to the tourist destinations in order to prevent hazards to the environment.
According to an official, the DDC along with a team of officers, conducted an extensive tour of Patnitop and Batote to inspect ongoing projects, take stock of development requirements and listen to public grievances in these areas.
The DDC inspected progress on ring road and tourism related infrastructure being created for further development and exploitation of tourism potential of the scenic Patnitop. He asked the concerned agencies to repair the road immediately so that the commuters don’t face any hassles.
He directed the concerned authorities to maintain cleanliness in and around Patnitop and Batote areas by exploiting different sanitation techniques.
He also reviewed the availability of essential commodities and other arrangements at Batote for Eid-ul-Azha. The DDC stressed upon maintaining close coordination among the allied departments and masjid committees to ensure adequate facilities for smooth celebration of Eid -ul-Azha.
He also directed the officers of tourism, forest and revenue department to work in tandem in order to provide every facility to the visitors coming to enjoy the scenic view of Batote round the year.
Later, the DDC redressed several grievances raised by the locals who met him during the tour, the official added.