DC Ramban for accelerating pace of dev works

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 16:
District Development Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, on Tuesday asked the excuting agencies to accelerate the pace of develop,mental works in the district.
According to an official, he said this as he reviewed progress under district capex budget 2018-19 and major projects here at a meeting of line departments.
The meeting was attended by ADC Dr. Basharat Hussain, CPO Uttam Singh, XENs of PWD, PMGSY and PHE, CMO, CEO, CHO, CAO, DFOs and other district and sectoral officers, the official added.
The DDC reviewed in detail the physical and financial made by Education, PMGSY, PWD, PHE, PDD, Health, AnimalHusbandry, Agriculture, Horticulture, JKPCC, Youth Services and Sports, Labour and employment departments under district plan and stateand centrally sponsored schemes, said the official.
He urged the departments to accelerate the pace of work to achieve tangible results.
He stressed on convergence of resources of different department for better results on the ground to. The PWD authorities were directed to ensure completion of roads, schools, Health and other department buildings under various schemes. XEN PMGSY was directed to closely monitor the ongoing road project for ensuring quality of work.
Meanwhile, the DC constituted a team headed by ADC and comprising BDO, Ramban, Banihal and Gundi-Dharam for exploring the possibilities to develop infrastructure and basic facilities at heath resort Tata Pani in Gool sub division.
The DDC fixed deadline for all departments to complete ongoing projects under district plan, state plan and other centrally sponsored schemes. He directed the officers to identify land for the construction of Nari Niketan and Bal Ashram.
The DDC directed the BDOs to ensure registration of beneficiaries under PMAY-G so that deserving people can provide house under the scheme. DDC asked the BDOs to generate maximum man days under MGNREGA for providing livelihood to job seekers at their localities.
He also took a comprehensive review of schemes viz Saubhagya, UJALA, PMDP, DDUGY, construction work of Receiving Stations and directed the concerned for achieving 100% target of electrification of all households under Saubhagya as on set target, the official added.