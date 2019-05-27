DC Ramban distributes Scooties among specially-abled

District Development Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, on Sunday distributed specially designed Scooties among five physically challenged persons.
As per an official, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Saif-Ud-Din Khan, District Social Welfare Officer, Abdul Wahid and other officers besides locals were present on the occasion.
The DSWO informed that a total of 12 Scooties have been distributed in the district provided by the J&K State Rehabilitation Council, the official added.
