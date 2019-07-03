DC Ramban conducts surprise inspection of DH, Schools

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of District Hospital (DH) In order to ensure punctuality of staff in govt. institutions especially in Health and Education sectors, wherein he interacted with patients and enquired about the facilities being provided to them.

As per an official, he impressed upon the hospital administration to ensure proper arrangements for the patients, sanitation of the hospital wards and corridors, and other health care facilities.

During the visit, the DC directed the officers to work with utmost dedication while delivering their professional duties so that patients are made to feel comfortable while receiving treatment.

During the inspection, the DC reviewed yatra arrangements and facilities of several units of the hospitals including Casualty Ward and OPD.

He also inspected functioning of Government Higher Secondary School, Girls High School, Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC) Office Ramban. He also interacted with the students besides taking the first hand appraisal about their studies.

He directed the CEO Ramban to ensure attendance of Lecturers besides providing quality education to students. ALC was directed to ensure implementation of welfare schemes so that poor labourer reaps the benefit from schemes.

While checking the attendance, the Deputy Commissioner warned the officers that there will be zero tolerance against the dereliction of duties by employees and impressed upon the officers to maintain the duty roster strictly.

