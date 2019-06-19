DC Ramban chairs PNC meeting

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Showkat Aijaz Bhat Tuesday chaired a meeting of Private Negotiations Committee (PNC) to finalize cases of land acquisition under private negotiation and compulsory acquisition for various developmental projects in the district.

The official spokesperson said the meeting was informed that negotiations for land rates were deliberated and finalized after detailed discussions with the land owners. A total of 24 cases of land compensation of Villages Chamalwas, Gund Adalkote, Sarbagni, Kundi, Karol, Neera and Chanderkote etc were settled on the spot. The land owners were further motivated to cooperate with the District Administration in acquiring land for smooth work and construction of Towers of 132KV Transmission Line.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Basharat Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Harbans Lal Sharma, Chief Panning Officer Kasturi Lal, SDM Gool, Banihal, Xens of R&B, TLMD and other concerned officers attended the meeting.