DC Ramban asks executing agencies to ensure smooth traffic on highway

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct -
District Development Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, today asked the construction companies of various National projects coming up in the district to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic on highway to take necessary urgent measures.
According to an official, chairing a meeting of district administration, police and representatives executing agencies, the DC reviewed the status of the Highway work and took several decisions to ensure smooth traffic on the road.
The meeting was attended by the SSP, Traffic, NHW, Shakti Pathak, ADC, Dr. Basharat Hussain, ACR, Vevaik Puri, SDM Ramsoo Vikar Giri, CPO, Uttam Singh, ASP, Sanjay Parihar, ARTO, Mohammed Saleem, and the representative of GREF besides the construction companies, Navyuga, HCC and GAMMON engaged in the prestigious 4-laning of the NH44, the official added.
The DC directed the concerned to take adequate steps for ensuring smooth passage of traffic by removing hindrances and proper maintenance of highway at all crucial places from Nashri to Banihal like Mom Pasi, Mehar, Seri, Chamwal, Rattanwas, Khar Pura, Kishtwari Pather, Marog etc. and other such vulnerable points. The representatives of all construction agencies were also directed to properly implement the directions.
He asked the construction agencies to install CCTV cameras along the highway at locations identified by the team of police and civil administration.
“Agencies were also directed to develop crash barriers, parapets and halting points on suitable locations for ensuring safety besides avoiding traffic jamming besides maintaining the shelter sheds for the convenience of commuters.”
He asked the executing agencies to provide the list of man and machinery deployed on the job to Traffic Police and other stakeholders to tackle any urgency.
The DDC also told the companies to ensure muck-dumping only at the identified dumping yards besides identifying new dumping yards where ever required.