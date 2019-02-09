DC Rajouri takes stock of essential services, snow clearance

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 08:
District Development commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Friday convened a meeting to review the status of essential services and snow clearance operations after the incessant downpour in the district.
As per an official, the meeting was informed that of 102 electricity feeders, 88 are functional, 7 are non-functional, and 7 are partially functional and work on restoring feeders is in progress. It was informed that men and machinery have been deputed for the restoration of HT/LT network.
While taking stock of PHE sector, it was informed that of 211 water supply schemes in division Rajouri, only 10 have been affected due to incessant rains and snowfall. In Nowshera subdivision, all the 164 water supply schemes are running smoothly with minor problems like low voltage.
Regarding road connectivity, five roads of PMGSY and eight PWD roads are closed due to snow accumulation. It was said that adequate men and machinery are working round-the-clock and roads will be cleared of snow by today evening.
While taking stock of food grains, it was also apprised that sufficient stock of food grains is available in the district, and the full quota of the month has reached at the respective godowns for further distributions to the consumers.
DDC asked the officers to be proactive and ensure that there are no interruptions in essential services particularly food grains water supply, kerosene oil, electricity supply and clearance of roads.
All the officers were directed to remain present at their respective Headquarters and take precautionary measures to save the life and property of the people residing in avalanche prone areas, the official added.
ADDC, Rajouri, Mohammad Rashid, ACR Rajouri, Mohammad Ashraf, SE PHE, Executive Engineer PHE, Sunil Koul, Executive engineer PDD, Munshi Khan, Assistant Director FCS&CA, Mohammad Mukhtar and other engineers of concerned departments attended the meeting, said the official.