DC Rajouri reviews status of PHE schemes

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 26:
District Development Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Friday reviewed the status of ongoing water supply schemes including digging of bore wells in the water-stressed habitations of the district here at a meeting of engineers of PHE and groundwater Division.
According to an official, the meeting was informed that the work on the much-awaited filtration plant for Rajouri will be started soon, which will further augment the water supply to the town.
To meet the water requirements of the Rajouri town, the DDC directed the Groundwater engineers to immediately start the digging of borewells at the sites identified by the PHE Department. Under the first phase, the suitable locations have been identified at Bella colony and another one near Darhali Bridge, the official added.
The groundwater division engineers informed that 100 hand pumps projected in the languishing projects have been sanctioned.
The DDC directed the engineers to submit the location plan for installation of hand pumps. Instructions were issued to the engineers to give first priority to the water stressed habitations and bring out results in shortest time frame.
It was brought to the notice of DDC that use of illegal motors at some locations has aggravated water scarcity in the area. The DDC directed Executive engineer PHE to identify all such locations and remove the illegal motors.
The DDC directed the engineers to take steps for providing water supply to inaccessible areas of the district. He asked for fresh measures taken by the department for augmentation of the water supply in these areas.
Meanwhile, he took a review of status of jungrial filtration plant and Gyun filtration plant and directed the concerned engineer to ensure their functioning as soon as possible.