DC Rajouri reviews status of languishing projects

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 29:
District Development Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Monday chaired a meeting of officers and engineers of R&B, PHE, PDD, Tourism, Irrigation, Flood Control, and RDD to review the status of languishing projects of district Rajouri.
According to an official, taking note of the PWD, it was informed in the meeting that a total of 18 bridges and 61 roads for district Rajouri have been approved in the languishing projects. The amount released for bridges is 27.62 cores and 97.97 cores for the roads.
While taking stock of PHE, it was informed that a total of 32 schemes stand approved in the languishing projects and the total amount released for the approved schemes is 30.93 crore.
Similarly, on I&FC front, it was informed that 13 schemes stand approved in the languishing projects. The amount released for the schemes is 9.36 crore.
The DDC took scheme wise review of projects undertaken by different departments and funded under the languishing projects
A detailed discussion was held on various issues related to the effective implementation of vital schemes in the district. The DDC directed the concerned officers to gear up their men and machinery for effective and timely completion of developmental projects. DDC instructed the officers to expedite the pace of works and complete the work of ongoing projects within the stipulated time period. He emphasized upon the officers to ensure quality and timely completion of all projects.
He also directed officers to ensure field visit to check the quality of work and remove bottlenecks, if any. Earlier, DDC had sought feedback from various departments regarding the physical and financial status of developmental works in the district.
The DDC asked the concerned officers to take effective steps completion of these projects on a mission mode for optimum results on the ground.
The DDC also asked the officers to submit physical and financial progress of ongoing development works on a weekly basis so that delays in completion of projects do not occur, the official added.