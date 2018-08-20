DC Rajouri reviews progress on Tribal Model Village Projects

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad the other day reviewed the pace of progress on development works taken up under Special Central Assistance to Tribal Sub Plan and Tribal Model Village Development projects in the District here at a meeting.
According to an official, district Tribal Officer Aamir Choudhary gave a detailed presentation of development works being executed under 3 projects of Tribal Cluster Model Village (TCMV) Lah-Dhoke, Gundah-Keri-Bela and Milk Village at Argi.
The meeting was told that Rs 8. 99 crore have been approved for SCA to TSP scheme for 2018-19. It was informed that 1500 desks were provided for schools at Rs 20 Lakh, while equipments of Information and Communication Technology including computers, projectors and smart boards were provided in 4 Middle Schools and 1 High School under Cluster Model Villages Keri, Gunda and Bela.
The DDC directed Revenue department to identify land for construction of Residential School and Chief Animal Husbandry Officer was directed to submit a proposal for milk plant at Laam Nowshera and arrange a workshop there for creating awareness among the targeted beneficiaries.
He directed the concerned to prioritize major works including road connectivity, bridges, power infra and drinking water infrastructure and income generating units under Tribal Cluster Model Village.
“These crucial projects are designed to provide basic amenities vis-a-vis roads, water and power supply, enhanced healthcare infrastructure besides skill development of the unemployed youth and generating self employment avenues for tribal population” he said.
The meeting was attended by ACR Abdul Qyoom Mir ExEn PWD Mushtaq Raina, CMO Dr Suresh Gupta, DEPO Gulzar Hussain, Chief Horticulture Officer Iqbal Malik, Chief Animal Husbadry Officer D B Singh, DSWO Mohammed Naseeb District Sheep Husbandry Officer and others, the official added.