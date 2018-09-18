DC Rajouri reviews arrangements for ULB Polls

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 17:
District Development Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Mondaychaired a meeting of officers to review preparedness for the Urban Local Bodies Elections.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by Addl. Deputy Commissioner Sher Singh, ADC Sunderbani Gurmukh Singh, and CEO RDA Dr. Tahir Firdous, DFO Rajouri, DFO Social Forestry Rajouri, District informatics officer Rajouri.
The DDC directed the concerned departments to keep men and machinery in ready mode and update the officials about their duties, role and responsibility for facilitating free, fair, transparent and smooth Municipal elections as and when the notification is issued.
The DDC instructed the ROs and AROs to personally visit the already identified Polling Stations and furnish the information regarding accessibility, security and other facilities like seating arrangements, Power etc., besides establishment of Headquarters for Returning and Assistant Returning Officers.
The DDC asked the Addl. Deputy Commissioner to monitor the inspections of Polling Stations and ensure all necessary arrangements at the venue well in time for smooth conduct of Urban Local Bodies Elections. He further directed officers of the Line departments to work in coordination with Election Cell and by launch mass awareness among the public, for maximum democratic participation. He also directed for constituting Flying squads to check violation of Model Code of conduct.
The DDC also interacted with the Nodal Officers, appointed for different assignments, the official added.