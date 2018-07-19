DC Rajouri reviews achievements under RD schemes

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Wednesday took a comprehensive review of performance of Rural Development Department including implementation of flagship schemes and programmes, an official said.
He said that the meeting was attended by ADDC A S Chib, Assistant Commissioner Development Akhtar Hussain Qazi, District Panchayat Officer Dr Abdul Khabir, all Block Development Officers besides other officers of department.
The DC reviewed achievements under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), besides Geo-tagging of assets, Aadhaar seeding, job card verification, MIS and other mandatory procedures.
The meeting was informed that around 1472 beneficiaries have been registered against target of 2800 under PMAY whereas 1167 registered beneficiaries are also geo-tagged, the official said.
It was further informed that the district has been declared ODF with construction of 102825 IHHL units , while 160 of 295 Gram Panchayat have been verified as ODF, he added.
“Aadhaar seeding of active job cards for Aadhaar Based Payment is 54% whereas work completion rate for FY 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 is achieved at 99.4%, 34.9% and 4.5%” the meeting was told.
The DDC impressed upon the officers to optimally achieve the set targets for the current financial year and ensure close monitoring of quality and timeline adherence of ongoing works.
He directed the concerned to work with dedication for achieving hundred percent geo-tagging of Individual Household Latrine units constructed in the district, physical verification of these units and updation of reports on MIS. He also set one week deadline for completion of Aadhaar seeding of all active job cards.
The Block Development Officers were asked to submit estimates for 3 passenger halts and equal number of sanitary complex in each block to be constructed alongside National Highway 144-A (Rajouri-Poonch) and other major roads to facilitate the commuters.
Earlier, ACD gave a resume of the financial and physical achievements made under various schemes of the department during the year 2018-19 as on 18.07.2018, the official said.
Meanwhile, the DDC also reviewed the functioning of Municipal Committee Rajouri, Thanamandi, Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakote with concerned executive officers. He impressed upon them to maintain cleanliness in towns. It was decided that the EOs will submit proposals within two days for installation of new street lights and replacement/repair of damaged ones, the official said further.