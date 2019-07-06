DC Rajouri initiates the process of e-auction of minor mineral blocks

July 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, convened a meeting today to start the process of auctioning of minor mineral blocks in the district.

As per an official, the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sunderbani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Chief Planning officer, Superintending Engineer PHE, Executive Engineer PHE Rajouri, District Mineral Officer, Assistant Director Fisheries, concerned officers from I&FC and others.

During the meeting the District Mineral Officer Rajouri informed that there are 34 minor mineral blocks in the district out of which 24 have been e-auctioned and there are 10 minor mineral blocks which are yet to be auctioned. These blocks are at different locations like Solaki,muradpur, Khawas,Darhalli Nallah,Ujjan village,Khandli Nallah,Jamola, Tarat and khateni.

The concerned officers of PHE, I&FC and fisheries were directed to submit a detailed report regarding the e-auctioning of minor mineral blocks within one week so that the process of tendering can be started by mining department.

The District mineral officer informed that the time of 15 days will be given to the applicants after the floating of tender. He added that tendering will be done online.

In order to check illegal mining along the mineral belts in the district, the DDC constituted teams which will check illegal mining in the areas of their jurisdiction. A team under the chairmanship of ADC Nowshera has been constituted to check illegal mining at mineral belt at chingus. Naib tehsildar chingus, SHO Nowshera,AEE I&FC, AD Fishery and DMO would be the members of this team. Similarly for Salani to Chingus a team under the chairmanship of ACR Rajouri with SHO Rajouri and other officers has been constituted.

Likewise the teams for other minor mineral zones have also been constituted.

The DDC directed the officers to take stern action against those engaged in illegal mineral extraction. Several remedial measures were also discussed to save the aquatic life besides protection of river creeks from illegal mining, the official added.