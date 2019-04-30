About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Rajouri holds grievance redressal camp

District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Monday convened a public grievance redressal camp at Doongi and took stock of public grievances.
As per an official, during the camp, Sarpanchs and public delegations from Doongi, Keri, Narain, Shahpur, Agrati and adjoining areas projected several issues concerning development of their respective areas.
DDC informed that the district administration has issued a schedule for the officers to attend the gram sabhas to extend cooperation to PRIs for better working.
DDC also informed that department of agriculture and horticulture will jointly organise an awareness camp on 8th of May, 2019 at Doongi to sensitize the farmers about the new schemes and latest agricultural technology.
DC reviews functioning of internal roads of Udhampur town
Rising Kashmir News
Jammu, APRIL-29:- District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla convened a joint meeting of PWD, BRO, MES, PHE to review status of internal roads of Udhampur town besides assessing progress on widening of Dhar road and steps taken for macadamization / filling of pot holes on the road stretch from Jakhani Chowk towards Garhi Phalata on Monday.
As per an official, DDC expressed anguish over poor condition of internal roads and set timelines for completion of works on various stretches.
In order to stop haphazard road cutting by various agencies especially telecom companies, DM issued directions that for every road cutting prior permission of District Magistrate will be required.
DDC also discussed further plan for two laning of Dhar road besides directing the concerned to strictly deal with encroachers on these roads, the official added.

J&K BJP advocates permanent closure of cross-LoC trade

J&K BJP advocates permanent closure of cross-LoC trade

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Imran Khan must do more about Kashmir: Shahid Afridi

Imran Khan must do more about Kashmir: Shahid Afridi

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Forces conduct searches in Batamaloo Srinagar

Forces conduct searches in Batamaloo Srinagar

Apr 29 | Agencies
DSEK changes school timing from 1 May in Kashmir province

DSEK changes school timing from 1 May in Kashmir province

Apr 29 | Riyaz Bhat
IMF delegation arrives in Pak to hold talks on bailout package

IMF delegation arrives in Pak to hold talks on bailout package

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
SP fields dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against Modi

SP fields dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against Modi

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Anantnag LS polls: 8.42 % voter turnout in Kulgam till 3 PM

Anantnag LS polls: 8.42 % voter turnout in Kulgam till 3 PM

Apr 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Police detain 15 suspected drug addicts in Kathua

Police detain 15 suspected drug addicts in Kathua

Apr 29 | Agencies
3 tonne garbage collected from Mt Everest since April 14

3 tonne garbage collected from Mt Everest since April 14

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Four youth receive pellet injuries in forces' action in Kulgam

Four youth receive pellet injuries in forces' action in Kulgam

Apr 29 | Agencies
Pakistani, US officials discuss Afghan peace process

Pakistani, US officials discuss Afghan peace process

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Anantnag LS polls: Voter turnout rises to 6.67 percent in Kulgam

Anantnag LS polls: Voter turnout rises to 6.67 percent in Kulgam

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag LS polls: Brisk voting in Kulgam's DH pora

Anantnag LS polls: Brisk voting in Kulgam's DH pora

Apr 29 | Junaid Kathju
Non-local labourer found dead in Pulwama

Non-local labourer found dead in Pulwama

Apr 29 | Agencies
Anantnag LS polls: Kulgam records 3.80 percent voter turnout

Anantnag LS polls: Kulgam records 3.80 percent voter turnout

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Kulgam observes shutdown on election day

Kulgam observes shutdown on election day

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Amid poll boycott clashes erupt in Kulgam's Qoimoh, Bugam

Amid poll boycott clashes erupt in Kulgam's Qoimoh, Bugam

Apr 29 | Junaid Kathju
Stranded vehicles to move towards Srinagar from Jammu

Stranded vehicles to move towards Srinagar from Jammu

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Train service suspended in Kashmir

Train service suspended in Kashmir

Apr 29 | Agencies
Anantnag LS polls: Voting in Kulgam today

Anantnag LS polls: Voting in Kulgam today

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
;