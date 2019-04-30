DC Rajouri holds grievance redressal camp

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Monday convened a public grievance redressal camp at Doongi and took stock of public grievances.

As per an official, during the camp, Sarpanchs and public delegations from Doongi, Keri, Narain, Shahpur, Agrati and adjoining areas projected several issues concerning development of their respective areas.

DDC informed that the district administration has issued a schedule for the officers to attend the gram sabhas to extend cooperation to PRIs for better working.

DDC also informed that department of agriculture and horticulture will jointly organise an awareness camp on 8th of May, 2019 at Doongi to sensitize the farmers about the new schemes and latest agricultural technology.

DC reviews functioning of internal roads of Udhampur town

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, APRIL-29:- District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla convened a joint meeting of PWD, BRO, MES, PHE to review status of internal roads of Udhampur town besides assessing progress on widening of Dhar road and steps taken for macadamization / filling of pot holes on the road stretch from Jakhani Chowk towards Garhi Phalata on Monday.

As per an official, DDC expressed anguish over poor condition of internal roads and set timelines for completion of works on various stretches.

In order to stop haphazard road cutting by various agencies especially telecom companies, DM issued directions that for every road cutting prior permission of District Magistrate will be required.

DDC also discussed further plan for two laning of Dhar road besides directing the concerned to strictly deal with encroachers on these roads, the official added.