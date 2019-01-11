DC Rajouri for swift redressal of public grievances

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 10:
In his endeavours to resolve people’s grievance at their doorsteps, District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Thursday held a public grievances redressal camp at Devak.
According to an official, the people projected several issues pertaining to road connectivity, electricity and water supply, adequate manpower in health and educational institutions, payments under MGNREGA,SBM, creation of rural infrastructure, coverage under social welfare and self-employment schemes and sanctioning of Block and Tehsil office at Devak.
Sarpanchs, Panchs and people from Devak, Siya, Thumba, Hathal , Bandari, Nahoti and other areas attended the camp and apprised the DDC of their problems and demands seeking an early redress to the same.
Specific issues like posting of adequate staff in health institutions, sanctioning of PHCs for Devak and Siya, up gradation of schools, augmentation of receiving station, sanctioning of receiving station at Devak, electrification of left out households and installation of poles, blacktopping and upgradation of Sunderbani-Devak Hathal Road, adequate staff in schools and health centers falling in the area, inclusion of left out people under PMAY, shortage of water in the area etc.
Responding to issues raised by the public, District Development Commissioner directed the Block Development Officer to clear the pending wages under MGNREGA within one month and asked him to take up work on the road Margalla to ghain and protection of water Wells under MGNREGA and submit the estimates at the earliest.
Regarding PMAY survey, DDC informed that 32000 new beneficiaries have been enrolled under the scheme and the list in this regard would be circulated for verification within days.
While assuring the public of timely redressal of their issues, the DDC said numerous initiatives are underway to strengthen the roads, PDD and PHE infrastructure in the area besides ensuring provision of other basic amenities in these villages.
Responding to the issue of low voltage problem and construction of receiving station at Devak, DDC informed that the grid station at Siot is under construction which will resolve this low voltage problem.
Taking stock of construction of Devak-Bandrai via Sullah Gallaand Devak Thumba Nalla road, the DDC asked Executive engineer PMGSY to complete the DPR. He also directed the officers to resolve the inter departmental issues so that work on the Devak Hathal road will start at the earliest.
DDC informed the people that a farmer awareness camp would be organized at Devak by the agriculture and horticulture department on 18th of January 2019.
Enroute, various public delegations called on the DDC and apprised him of various issues confronting them seeking an early redressal of the same.
Meanwhile, the DDC visited the remote village Phir and listened to the demands of public at their door steps.
ADC, Sunderbani Nowshera, Sachin Dev Singh, ACD Rajouri Akhter Qazi, CMO Rajouri Dr Sunil Sharma, CEO Rajouri Lal Hussain, Chief Horticulture Officer Rajouri, Executive Engineer PMGSY/PWD, BDO Sunderbani, Tehsildar Sunderbani and other district and tehsil officers were present in the camp, the official added.