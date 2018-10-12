DC Rajouri for swift redressal of people’s grievances

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 11:
District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Thursday convened a public grievance redressal camp here at Budhal and called for swift redressal of people’s problems.
According to an official, residents of Kotranka, Khawas,Targain Gabar Rajanagar and adjoining areas raised several issues pertaining to road connectivity, electricity and water supply, adequate manpower in health and educational institutions, payments under MGNREGA, creation of rural infrastructure, promotion of tourism, coverage under social welfare and self-employment scheme.
The official said that other important issues of the area including construction and upgradation of Kewal Tragain road and Rajouri to Budhal road , tehsil status for Budhal , posting of Dental Surgeon, upgradation of schools, shifting of classes to the newly constructed building of college, opening of dispensaries, augmentation of receiving station, Aadhar card centre for enrolment of left out individuals ,establishment of bus stand at Budhal ,road compensation to farmers and strengthening connectivity to potential tourist destinations were also put forth by the locals.
The people also requested for delegation of PRC powers to Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kotranka, for issuance of the permanent resident certificates, the official added.
The DDC assured the locals for the timely redressal of issues raised by them. He said the District Administration is committed to providing every facility to the people of the district.
He informed that numerous initiatives are underway to strengthen the roads, PDD and PHE infrastructure in the area besides ensuring the provision of other amenities of life.
Regarding the development of potential tourist destination, the DDC gave on spot directions to CEO Rajouri Development Authority to start the survey in this regard with the consultation of the local people.
He directed Chief Education Officer Rajouri to fulfill the requirement of teachers at Government High School Gabar within 3-4 days.
The DDC directed the PWD officers to start the work on construction of Kewal- Taragain road by this week and send a compliance report in this regard.He further assured the public that the work on upgradation of Rajouri Budhal road will be completed soon and he will monitor it personally.
He directed the concerned Tehsildar to forward the farmer compensation cases for the damage crops due to hailstorm last month.
The DDC also directed the GREF officials to complete the Daraj bridge by mid November.
While inspecting the Government Degree College Budhal , the DDC directed the PWD officers to complete the black topping,landscapping of the surrounding, installation of main gate and boundary wall at the earliest so that classes can be shifted to the new building.
The DDC informed that bank and other departments will organize an awareness camp in Budhal and asked the youth to avail the benefits of schemes for entrepreneurship. He called upon the people to come forward to avail benefits entailed in various schemes and flagship programmes of the Government. He further said it will be ensured that under SAUBHAGYA scheme, all left out villages will be electrified.