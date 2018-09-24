About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DC Rajouri declares open Inter-Divisional State Level Kabbadi Tournament

RAJOURI, SEPTEMBER 23:

District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today declared open the Inter-Divisional State Level Kabaddi Tournament here at Mini Sports Stadium Rajouri
Organized by Youth Services & Sports Department in coordination with the District Administration Rajouri, hundreds of students from various schools across the state from age group of U-14, U-17 and U-19 years (Boys) are participating in the tournament.
Addressing the players, the DDC lauded the efforts of YSS for organizing such kind of sports activities in the district. He said that these competitions will promote sports culture among the students.
While encouraging the children for taking part in sports activities, the DDC stressed upon for involving youth in sports activities to channelize their energy in the right direction and imbibe leadership qualities, team spirit, and discipline among them.
There is no dearth of talent in the state as many players from various districts have brought laurels to the state, he said, adding that, the main objective of conducting such tournaments is to highlight the hidden talent of youths and give recognition to them at the state and national levels.
The DDC also interacted with the players and wished them all the best for the games.

