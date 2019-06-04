About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Rajouri asks for creation of 80 fire lines to tackle forest fires

Orders ban on burning of agricultural Fields post harvest

Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Monday convened a meeting with the Division Forest Officers, Range officers and other concerned officers for working out strategy to tackle forest fire incidents.
As per an official, the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh, and other concerned officers.
A detailed discussion was held with regard to the causes of forest fire, preventive and reactive measure to be adopted during any mishap, interdepartmental coordination during the forest fires and establishment of the joint control rooms at each range.
It was decided in the meeting that 80 fire lines in about 180 km area would be created in all the ranges in convergence with MGNREGA. In this regard, the concerned was directed to submit a proposal with identified sites by 8th of June.
Naib Tehsildars were asked to remain vigilant in case of major forest fires especially near habitations adjoining the Forest areas besides maintaining a close liaison with the forest officers. They have been asked to issue a public notice banning burning of agricultural fields post harvest which is also the major cause of the forest fire, the official added.

